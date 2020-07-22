Paris Hilton On Her Haunting Past: "Something Happened In My Childhood That I’ve Never Talked About"

Paris Hilton with her talent and hard work has carved a niche for herself and she rightly deserves it. Her journey is now being documented in a documentary titled This Is Paris. According to the latest reports, Hilton will be talking about her past traumas and the episodes from the childhood that still haunts here. Read on to know what the star has to say.

In a special sneak peek in the documentary, Paris Hilton talks about an episode from her childhood that she has never spoken about to anyone. The actor-musician reveals how it still makes her nervous.

According to People Magazine, in the sneak peek to This Is Paris, Hilton says, “I’m nervous. I’m shaking. It’s hard to even eat, because my stomach is just like, turning. I don’t know — it’s something that’s very personal and not something I like talking about.”

Paris Hilton added, “No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it.”

The documentary is being directed by Alexandra Dean and is all set to hit Hilton’s YouTube channel on September 14. As per reports her mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky will also be making appearances in the documentary.

Meanwhile, back in March while talking about This Is Paris on The Talk, Paris Hilton said, “I think when people see this film, they’re really going to see a different side to me than they’ve ever seen before. Because I honestly didn’t even know who I was up until this year.”

