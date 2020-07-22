Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Engagement AFFECTED By Ex Lexy Panterra’s Rude Remarks? Truth Unveiled!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged earlier this month. Although this came as a huge surprise to many, the move had parents David & Victoria Beckham’s blessings. Amidst it all, the budding photographer’s ex, Lexy Panterra made some shocking statements. But has it caused any trouble in paradise? Scroll below.

For the unversed, Lexy and Brooklyn dated back in 2017. Their relationship lasted for almost a year. However, Panterra now states that Beckham was way too immature. And hence, she decided to call it quits. She even alleged that David Beckham’s son has a new girlfriend every month.

Lexy Panterra in a conversation with The Sun had said, “I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he (Brooklyn Beckham) got engaged (to Nicola Peltz). It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn Beckham is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature.”

But it seems that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are unaffected by Lexy Panterra’s remarks. They reportedly have much better things to focus on. In fact, the photographer has ‘zero’ doubts about his big move and is quite happy with his decision.

A source close to Hollywood Life reveals it as, “Brooklyn’s so happy right now, nothing can bring him down. It’s a bummer that Lexi chose to speak badly about him but it won’t get to him. The only thing that matters to him is that Nicola wants to marry him, what Lexi thinks about it really doesn’t matter.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and the Beckhams are reportedly enjoying a vacation in Italy. Nicola Peltz is a part of the lavish trip too. The family was spotted together multiple times and seemed to be having a gala time together.

