Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, like the rest of his family, loves to take vacations and holds deep sentimental value for the places he visits. The eldest son of the hottest couple David and Victoria Beckham has recently taken his wife, Nicola Pelz Beckham to a vacation at the same spot where he and his family have vacationed for years.

Nicola Pelz Beckham is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, the billionaire investor, and Claudia Heffner Peltz, the former model. She is popularly known by her nickname, Lola. She has starred in various movies/TV shows including The Last Airbender, Holidate, Our House, Welcome to Chippendales, Inhumans, and music videos like 7 Things by Miley Cyrus and It’s You by Zayn Malik. Nicola is also good friends with famous singer Selena Gomez.

During an interview with People, the 25-year-old model shared his new travel guide for Trainline and his vacations with his wife. He said, referring to the Northern California wine country hotspot, “One of my favorite places is Napa Valley,” explaining that the trips to this place have some of his “earliest memories.”

He continued, “I always used to go there with my mom and dad growing up. It’s somewhere I take my wife now. It’s still my favorite place.” Brooklyn also explained how he and Nicola are “very similar” when it comes to travel tastes, however, with one exception. He described Nicola as a traveler who “loves heat.” He said, “I’m more of a fan of the cold. So that’s the only thing, just trying to go somewhere where it’s not so hot and not so cold, so in the middle.”

The photographer also loves to take vacations with his family including his parents, brothers, Romeo and Cruz, and sister, Harper. He added, “We try and do a few trips a year. But I’m always working, my mom and dad always work, and my brothers and sister are doing their thing. But whenever our schedules meet up and we don’t have that much work, we love to try and get away together.”

While reflecting on his favorite part about traveling, the model added that he likes “trying different cuisines and meeting people.” And his least favorite part is the “jet lag.” Coming to the one destination at the top of his to-visit list, he expressed, “I would love to go to India. “I just love the culture, love the food. Indian is one of my favorite foods. I’d love to go and just learn about the culture and try some food.”

Brooklyn has teamed up with Trainline to create the #TrainPicnic Through Europe guide which has “insider tips on top European restaurants, hidden-gem food markets, and must attend food festivals, all accessible by train,” as per the press release.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Thriving After Ex-Husband Tristan Thompson’s Exit: “No Means No To Sharing My Bed!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News