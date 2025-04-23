Disha Patani’s career growth is pretty notable. She is a hardworking actress who does not want to stay limited in the Hindi film industry. The actress is often cast in high-octane action movies, and she puts her excellent physique to great use. Behind the cameras, she is also stunning. After turning heads in a bright orange saree styled by Madhuri Dixit, she has donned a sparkling mini dress, looking like an angel. Keep scrolling for more.

Recently, Disha’s sister, Khusboo Patani, has gone viral on social media for her humanitarian work. She rescued an abandoned girl child and is being praised online by many. Disha also shared a post on her social media appreciating her sister. Anyway, Disha has followers of over 61.3 million on Instagram, and she shares her great looks on the photo-sharing app.

Disha Patani’s good friend Mouni Roy called her the prettiest in the comment section of her latest post, and we are not disagreeing. The Kalki 2898 AD actress sported a sparkling silver mini dress. It featured a halter neck with a wide neckline, and the backless dress showcased her voluptuously toned legs. The mini dress, which is extra short, featured a small slit at the side.

Disha looked ethereal with her flawless makeup and opted for a no-accessory look. The only accessory she sported was the white ankle boots, which gave her a chic yet sassy look. She wore a silver ring on one finger, and that’s all.

For makeup, she had a brown eye shadow close to the lash line and brushed the lower lash line with it as well. It gave her a doe-eyed appearance and loads of mascara to elongate the lashes. Over the full-coverage foundation base, she sported soft peach-colored blush and a subtle amount of highlighter on the cheeks and other high points of her face. The Kanguva star completed the makeup with a punkish nude creamy lipstick to give her a very demure touch. Disha maintained her signature hairstyle, keeping it down and casually open. It featured her natural waves, and her makeup has always been minimalistic, which looks great on her.

The actress posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, posing in different styles and places in a house.

Check out the photos below-

