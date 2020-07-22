The whole pandemic has been gloomy for everyone but now, there’s a ray of joy for all hip hop lovers. None other than, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and DMX will be battling out on Verzuz.

Yes, you read that right. It’s Snoop Dogg versus DMX on the series founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The friendly competition will go live on 22nd July p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Apart from Instagram live, the fans would also get a chance of enjoying the battle on Apple Music and Beats 1. Isn’t that great?

Back in March, the series was kick-started with the battle between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

We even witnessed a clash between John Legend and Alicia Keys. Speaking about the same, Legend had quoted to Variety, “It’s just Alicia and I live, playing pianos, face-to-face. It’s called a battle of the pianos, but, so far, the best of these Verzuz experiences are where the artists have love for each other and respect for each other.”

Speaking about popular clashes Swizz says, “DMX wants to battle Jay-Z, but he’s going to sound better against Eminem. People want Usher and Chris Brown, but, that’s a big brother/little brother thing: What I’d like to see is Usher going up against Justin Timberlake, and Chris Brown vs. Justin Bieber. That makes sense to me,” reports Variety.

“The dynamics of sound and personality have to be there: Sometimes they’re similar, sometimes they’re in opposition. You want something that works sonically and is entertaining,” adds Timbaland.

