The much-anticipated finale of The Voice season 26 is here and done with. The popular singing reality show featured a two-day finale that witnessed several star-studded performances and the crowning of a new champion. For the unversed, the participants are divided into teams headed by judges. With a contestant’s win, their coach also adds a victory to their name.

Season 26 featured five finalists: Shye, Sofronio Vasquez, Jeremy Beloate, Sydney Sterlace, and Danny Joseph. Two were from one judge’s team, while the other three represented the other coaches. Let’s reveal which of these five won the title and took home the prize money and a compelling contract with Universal Music Group without further ado.

Which Contestant And Judge Won The Voice Season 26?

Sofronio Vasquez won the Voice season 26. Along with his victory, Michael Bublé, who had made his coaching debut this season, was the winner from among the judges. Before announcing his name as the champion, Bublé called Sofronio “Filipino brother” and mentioned he was “the hope of so many people.” The judge further said it had been “an unbelievable journey” with him on The Voice season 26.

He wasn’t the only contestant representing Bublé’s team in the finale. She was also from the coach’s team. Danny Joseph represented team Reba McEntire, Jeremy Beloate was from Snoop Dogg’s team, and Sydney Sterlace was the finalist from Gwen Stefani’s team. Born in the Philippines, Vasquez beat all four of them to emerge as the victor.

Sofronio Vasquez’s Thoughts Before Winning The Voice Title

Meanwhile, a day before the winner was announced, Vasquez spoke to People about his journey on the singing competition show. He revealed that regardless of the result, he would happily celebrate his journey. “We’re just going to celebrate that this was a very, very good run for The Voice,” he said, adding that all of them felt loved by the crew and the production.

He pointed out he never felt like anyone was superior and said, “We are all loved.” He concluded by mentioning that it was all in the hands of America. With his win, Vasquez has more than just his beautiful journey to celebrate. Bublé had a successful stint on The Voice, winning the show as a coach on his first stint. He even had two contestants in the finals.

Sofronio Vasquez’s Winning Prize Money And Deal

Meanwhile, now that Vasquez has won the coveted The Voice title, he would be rewarded with $100,000, the prize money’s amount. He will also get to sign a contract deal with record label Universal Music Group. This could be the perfect opportunity for him to launch the music career of his dreams.

