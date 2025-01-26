What happens when Snoop Dogg swaps out prop joints for the real deal? Matthew McConaughey finds himself rapping for 13 hours straight. Yep, that happened while filming The Beach Bum. McConaughey, who played the laid-back Moondog in the 2019 comedy, thought he was puffing on oregano-filled props during an early scene. Spoiler: he wasn’t.

It turns out that Snoop had replaced the fake stuff with some of his legendary “Snoop weed.” And, well, Moondog hit the joint hard. The actor broke it all down on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during a hilarious chat with Snoop. “We do the scene, it’s an eight-minute take,” McConaughey explained. “I just feel like, ‘Man, I’m not sure that was a prop…’ And I look over, and Snoop goes, ‘Yo, Moondog, that wasn’t prop weed. That was Snoop weed.’”

Matthew McConaughey’s high kicked into overdrive. “I didn’t speak another word of English, really,” he joked, recalling how the buzz lasted until 5:30 the next morning. Instead of calling it a day, though, McConaughey dove into a rap marathon. According to Snoop Dogg, the actor “rapped for 13 hours straight.” That’s right, 13 hours—a full day of nonsensical rhymes fueled by Snoop’s stash.

When Matthew McConaughey finally came down from the high, Snoop loved his co-star’s commitment. “You were great, Moondog. You hit four in-the-park home runs,” Snoop told him. Harmony Korine clearly knew what he was doing with this wild cast. Alongside McConaughey and Snoop, the movie brought together Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Martin Lawrence, and even Jimmy Buffett.

Their chemistry was bonkers. Snoop summed it up perfectly on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “Certain people in life are meant for each other. I think Matthew and I were meant for each other. It’s meant to be.” The film may not have redefined cinema, but it gave us one memorable behind-the-scenes story. McConaughey, an Oscar-winning actor, and Snoop, the king of chill, proved to be a match made in stoner comedy heaven.

And Matthew McConaughey‘s 13-hour rap session? It’s the kind of Hollywood lore that fits perfectly in Moondog’s world, a little chaotic, totally unexpected, and completely unforgettable.

