Zac Efron skyrocketed to fame in 2006 with his role as Troy Bolton in High School Musical, capturing the hearts of teenagers around the globe. Following his breakout role, Efron starred in a string of popular films, including 17 Again, New Year’s Eve, The Lucky One, The Paperboy, The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, and many more.

However, 2013 proved to be a particularly challenging year for the actor. Struggling with addiction to alcohol and drugs, Efron made the difficult decision to enter rehab. In 2014, he bravely opened up about his battle with addiction, shedding light on the pressures and struggles he faced behind the scenes. His candid revelation highlighted his personal challenges and his determination to overcome them and continue his career in Hollywood.

Zac Efron On His Alcohol & Drug Addiction

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, A Family Affair star revealed that he was drinking a lot at that time, and it was a never-ending struggle. “I had done films back-to-back-to-back. I was burnt out. There was something lacking, some sort of hole that I couldn’t really fill up. I was just so deep into my work, it was really the only thing I had.”

The High School Musical star added, “I mean, you’re in your 20s, single, going through life in Hollywood, you know? Everything is thrown at you. I wouldn’t take anything back; I needed to learn everything I did.”

Zac Efron had joined Alcoholics Anonymous at that time and shared how much it changed his life. Zac revealed that he is much more comfortable in his skin now and things are easier.

On the work front, Zac recently appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affair. It also stars Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates. The actor also did a Netflix nature documentary series called Down to Earth with Zac Efron in 2020 and 2022.

