Imagine Matthew McConaughey as Bruce Banner. The guy who crushed it in Magic Mike and won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club almost played the Hulk. But Marvel didn’t have it. He spilled the rejection on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying, “Wanted it.” He threw his hat in the ring, but Marvel passed with a “No, thank you.” Ouch.

By the time the MCU hit, McConaughey was at the top of his game—A Time to Kill, rom-coms, then the “McConaissance” in Magic Mike, Killer Joe, and Interstellar. With superhero films everywhere, he thought, why not him?

McConaughey’s love for the Hulk goes back to the classic The Incredible Hulk TV show. So when Marvel was casting, he figured he was the guy. But nope. Marvel went with Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk (2008), and by The Avengers (2012), Mark Ruffalo was the one smashing it.