After years of bitter battles and legal drama, Brad Pitt is embracing a fresh start as his long-awaited divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie finally closes a turbulent chapter.

For Pitt, the resolution marks not only relief but a symbolic way to kick off 2025 with renewed hope and clarity. “It’s been a long road, but Brad is so thankful to start the new year with a clean slate and a fresh start,” an insider said.

Brad Pitt Perceives the Settlement as a Major Win

Jolie, who initially filed for divorce back in 2016, had been entrenched in a prolonged legal fight over their six children and various shared assets.

On Monday, she filed the final documents solidifying the agreement, a step that her attorney acknowledged as part of a longer journey toward peace and healing for her family.

“She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, said. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted but relieved that this part is over.”

While Jolie has focused on rebuilding life with her children, Pitt reportedly views the settlement as a significant win, though unresolved disputes—like the Chateau Miraval lawsuit—remain on the horizon.

According to Page Six, sources said, “There are still other aspects that need to be ironed out legally between Brad and Angelina, such as the ongoing Chateau Miraval lawsuit, but Brad considers this aspect a big win.”

Angelina Jolie Sold Her Chateau Miraval Stake Without Brad Pitt’s Consent

The luxury winery, a sticking point since Jolie sold her stake in 2021 without Pitt’s consent, has added another layer to their legal entanglements, with depositions looming and a potential trial stretching into 2026.

Still, sources close to Pitt reveal his optimism. He feels unburdened by the past and ready to leave the tumult behind. With the settlement marking a significant milestone, both stars may finally be able to step forward, though their intertwined history continues to linger in the courts.

