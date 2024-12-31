After eight years of legal wrangling and tumult, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached a settlement in their long-running divorce. The divorce began when Jolie filed for dissolution in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actress, 49, and actor, 61, officially signed off on the divorce on December 30, marking the end of a drawn-out process that has seen them battling over everything from custody to their $164 million French estate, Château Miraval.

Angelina Jolie’s Lawyer Says She is Relieved

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted but relieved that this part is over.”

Jolie, who left their shared properties with their six children after the split, has focused on healing and peace since then.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Haven’t Badmouthed About Each Other Despite Ongoing Legal Issues

Though the couple has avoided speaking ill of one another, the years have been filled with court drama, including a lengthy custody dispute and a highly publicized fight over the winery.

In recent years, their ongoing legal battles continued, with Pitt suing Jolie over her sale of her stake in Château Miraval and Jolie countersuing, claiming Pitt was engaged in a “vindictive war.”

heir divorce was finalized in 2019 when they were declared legally single, though their bitter battles over Miraval continued into 2024, with both sides scoring victories.

Jolie recently won a legal ruling requiring Pitt to disclose documents potentially supporting her abuse allegations, while Pitt’s legal team pushed back, dismissing her actions as “frivolous.”

Through it all, Jolie has kept a quiet dignity, seeking peace for herself and her children amid a turbulent legal and personal journey.

