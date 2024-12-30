Yes, in regards to this offer, Michael Shannon said, “I don’t find them interesting,” Shannon declared, shutting down any galaxy far, far away dreams. Fresh off the post-Force Awakens frenzy, Shannon was reportedly offered a part in the next wave of Star Wars movies.

But unlike most actors who’d leap at hyperspace-level stardom, Shannon kept his feet firmly planted on Earth. “I’m always a bit wary about those giant movies,” he alluded. “They take a lot of time, and I don’t find them very stimulating to work on.”

Ouch. Micheal Shannon wasn’t just wary of time-consuming blockbusters. He was flat-out uninterested in perpetuating what he called “mindless entertainment.” In his words: “The world doesn’t need more mindless entertainment. We’re inundated with it.” For a franchise known for space battles and endless merch, that probably hit like a Death Star laser.

Here’s the twist: Shannon wasn’t anti-blockbuster. He was General Zod in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, after all. So, why Krypton and not Coruscant? According to Shannon, Man of Steel had a story that mattered. “It’s basically looking at a civilization that destroyed their own planet and thinks the solution is to go off and destroy another,” he explained. “I didn’t look at Zod as a villain. I just saw him as a guy whose job is to protect his people.”

But wait—wasn’t Zod kinda the bad guy? For Shannon, it was all about perspective. He saw Man of Steel as more than a superhero flick; it was a “very relevant story.” And that, folks, is what Shannon signs up for: roles with substance.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Zod made a surprise comeback in The Flash. Was Shannon thrilled? Not exactly. “Yeah, I didn’t see myself playing Zod again because he was dead,” he said, laughing at the unexpected resurrection. The short filming schedule sweetened the deal. “I was just there a couple of weeks—it didn’t break my back to do it.”

Still, Shannon admitted his second round as Zod didn’t quite hit the same. “It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt Man of Steel was,” he said. “Whether people think that’s crazy or not, I don’t even care. I really felt like Man of Steel was actually a pretty sophisticated story.”

So, no Millennium Falcon rides or Jedi robes for Shannon. His rule? No franchises unless the story delivers something meaningful. Love it or not, Shannon’s approach is as bold as Zod declaring, “Kneel before me!” Only this time, it’s Hollywood left bowing to his unapologetic standards.

