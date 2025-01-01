“I begged them to have that kiss in the movie, because it was necessary to really cement their relationship,” James Gunn revealed in an interview with The New York Times.

It wasn’t just a smooch; it was about making their relationship official. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 laid the foundation, but Infinity War needed that kiss to show the couple was no longer just flirty banter – they were a thing. James wasn’t focused on the kiss itself; he was focused on making sure the couple was cemented before the heartbreaking hammer dropped.

And boy, did it drop. Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) death hit hard, especially after that kiss. Her death at Thanos’ hands was a blow to the chest for fans. Gunn had already played with the idea of killing her off in Vol. 2, but Infinity War was where the emotional impact truly landed. And when she was resurrected in Avengers: Endgame, it was a past version of her, with zero memory of Peter. Talk about cruel irony.

But here’s the thing – it wasn’t just Gamora’s death that Gunn had to battle over. He always had a bigger vision for the Guardians. While Infinity War had its focus on the Avengers, Gunn always knew Rocket (Bradley Cooper) was going to be the real star in the long run. “I knew that the whole trilogy is about Rocket, who we think of as a supporting character, becoming the captain of the Guardians,” Gunn said. That’s right – Rocket, the raccoon with a big heart and even bigger trauma, was always meant to take the reins.

Gunn’s fight didn’t stop there. He wasn’t okay with how Infinity War treated Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) either. Remember that iconic scene where Star-Lord loses it after Gamora’s death, screwing up the whole mission? Yeah, Gunn wasn’t a fan of that either. He flat-out admitted that his version of Peter Quill would’ve been way more in control, prioritizing the fate of the universe over personal grief. “I would’ve had Star-Lord react differently,” he said.

While Gunn’s gripes with Infinity War are juicy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is where the pieces finally fall into place. This time, the Guardians are reeling from Rocket’s (and their own) past, and Peter Quill is still shattered by the loss of Gamora. It’s a wild ride where every decision feels like it could tear the team apart.

