



Former WWE divas, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka Bella twins are newsmakers and there’s no single doubt about it. Right from their pregnancy to the memoir, the beloved duo has been grabbing all the limelight.

After being quiet for some time, the sisters are once again back in the news. This time, they have spilt beans about their s*x life during the pregnancy period. Both Nikki and Brie confessed of facing difficulties in satisfying themselves with such a big baby bump.

Both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella appeared on E!’s Celebrity Call Center and interacted with the fans. The sisters made some bold yet interesting revelations during the interaction. In short, they were at their candid best!

Speaking about the s*x life during the pregnancy, Nikki Bella said, “Let me tell you, I’m the queen of waking up at 3 am and masturbating next to my fiance (Artem Chigvintsev) because he’s doing the same thing to me. He’s so terrified of my belly. And like the s*x has stopped. I have to pretty much ask for it.”

Addressing the same issue, Brie said, “We (Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan) found positions that maybe make him feel comfortable and not think about the big pregnant belly.”

For the unversed, Nikki Bella got engaged to Artem in the last year and is expecting her first child. On the other hand, her sister, Brie got married to WWE star Daniel Bryan in 2014. The duo is awaiting the birth of their second child.

If you are true followers of Bella twins, you would have often come across the pregnancy posts of the sisters, in which they are proudly flaunting their bumps.

