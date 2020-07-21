Cleopatra BEATS Avengers: Endgame In Budget If Adjusted For Inflation!

1963’s Cleopatra and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, both are mighty and unique projects in their own league. Speaking about the box office, the performance of Endgame is not less than magic but today, we’ll be taking a look at an interesting comparison between its and Cleopatra’s cost.

There are many interesting things to learn about Joseph L. Mankiewicz directorial Cleopatra. Those who are true film enthusiasts would be aware of the fact, how the epic historical drama went over budget. Over budget to such an extent that its $2 million’s cost went up to $44 million. Would you believe that?

And now, coming to this era, if we compare $44 million‘s budget with the making cost Marvel’s epic blockbuster, Cleopatra surpasses Avengers: Endgame’s $356 million. Yes, you read that right! You might be shocked right now, but if adjusted for inflation, $44 million makes up to $369 million, as per workandmoney.com.

Now that’s something to boast of, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, recently in a wake of cinema business’ loss due to the pandemic, Joe Russo revealed that he would be more than happy to re-release Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to help raise the movie business all around the world.

Talking to Cinemablend, Russo said, “For us, that’s really the strength of the theatrical experience is that it combines audiences, and it combines you globally. To have been a part of movies that did that, on that scale with that level of emotional connection from the audience, was really very touching, and will be the highlight of our careers. So, using those films to get people back into the theatres? We would be ecstatic. I mean, any opportunity for people to go back and share in those stories together is one that we would support.”

