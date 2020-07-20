Avengers: Endgame Trivia #109: THIS Marvel Movie Boasts The Record Of Having Most VFX Shots & It’s Not The Finale

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #109: Marvel movies have now been a source of many VFX-heavy films. A major chunk of these films is polished digitally to make it look believable. But have you ever thought how many VFX shots these films have in them?

Well, today’s trivia is about unveiling the Marvel movie which has used the most number of VFX shots. Without revealing the movies, we’ll first tell you the numbers. So, the movie which is in the first position has used 3000 VFX shows. The second one is backed with 2900 and the third one boasts of 2750 VFX shots.

Thinking about VFX shots, Marvel fanboys will immediately think of Avengers franchise or Thor: Ragnarok. Well, they’re partially right as at the third position we’ve Avengers: Infinity War with 2500 VFX shots.

At the second position, we’ve Guardians Of The Galaxy with 2750 VFX shots. But, the movie that rules this list is Avengers: Age Of Ultron with 3000 VFX shots. Now, fans might ask how much VFX shots did Avengers: Endgame use? The greatest finale to the saga was possible with 2500 of VFX shots which is equal to Chris Evans’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

A report published in The Hollywood Reporter (2014) states, “The scale of the work continues to grow. Victoria Alonso is currently executive producing Joss Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man. She anticipates topping 3,000 VFX shots for the Avengers sequel, which would make it Marvel’s largest VFX shot count to date. She previously exec produced Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which maxed out at 2,500, and Guardians on the Galaxy, which reached 2,750.

It also adds “She told that the Avengers sequel would likely involve working with seven to 12 VFX vendors in five to seven different countries. Alonso noted during her keynote that working in multiple countries can benefit that process, as those in other countries ‘sometimes have ideas that we don’t have. That’s what we gain by being global.’ But she added that it ‘hurts me that families are displaced.'”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!