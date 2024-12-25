Jenna Bush Hager’s competitive spirit was on full display during a recent holiday debate with her Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, and things quickly turned hilarious.

The topic? Whether it’s better to stick to a loved one’s wishlist or go rogue with a surprise gift. Kotb, the rogue gift advocate, argued that going off-list makes the gift more personal, likening it to a scavenger hunt.

Hoda Kotb Sparked Debate by Passionately Backing the Idea of Going Rogue

“As a good friend of mine said, it’s like running an errand. Here’s my list, go buy it for me and bring it to my house,” Kotb said. “It’s an errand wrapped in paper so you have to do your own thing. You go to the store, you think about the one you love, go rogue!”

Bush Hager Explained Why Sticking to Someone’s Wishlist is a Better Idea

But Bush Hager, not one to back down, had a bold counterpoint: the time her Aunt Smith went rogue and gifted her some massive granny panties.

“The one time my Aunt Smith went rogue, she brought me some big ol’ granny panties,” she announced. “I don’t wear panties, everybody knows that!”

She continued, causing a fit of laughter from both hosts, “I think you’ve got to buy people what they want.”

Despite Bush Hager’s impassioned plea for gift list loyalty, Kotb won this round, leaving the 43-year-old flabbergasted. “What?! I humiliated myself for that!” Bush Hager said. She then asked that they “go ahead and cut out that part.”

This Isn’t the First Time Bush Hager Revealed She Goes Without Underwear Regularly

This wasn’t even the first time Bush Hager’s underwear habits came into the spotlight—her daughter, Mila, had already spilled the beans on live TV, revealing that her mom “never wears underwear.”

In fact, Mila’s cheeky comment about seeing her mom change left Jenna scrambling to get her offstage, only for Kotb to eagerly dig for more dirt.

“She’s not wearing it right now! I saw her change,” Mila puked. The hilarious moment had the audience laughing, as Jenna’s reputation for keeping it real was hilariously cemented.

