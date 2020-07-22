Happy Birthday Selena Gomez! 5 Times The Pop Sensation Radiated Nothing But POSITIVITY Through Her Posts

Selena Gomez rose to fame with her stint in Disney. The beauty began working at the age of 7. She was the lead in Barney & Friends alongside BFF Demi Lovato. Ever since she was a part of music videos, movies and there was no turning back.

Selena has truly come a long way. From being a teenage sensation to most followed celebrity on Instagram – she is even a proud producer today. Katherine Langford’s 13 Reasons Why is the biggest example of it.

Celebrating her 28th birthday today, Selena Gomez has spent her last couple of years being positive. She went through a lot with lupus and other health issues. At the same time, break up with Justin Bieber had her in the limelight all throughout.

Take a look at those 5 Instagram moments when our birthday girl Selena Gomez radiated nothing but happiness:

Quarantine Was Worth Watching Her Cook!

Selena took to her Instagram to spread positivity amid the lockdown. As most celebs and citizens were quarantining at home, many found it frustrating. Gomez shared pictures of herself cooking. Along with that, the beauty shared a list of movies, books and podcasts she was binging on.

ONLY Positivity On Sets!

Selena Gomez created a lot of noise with her album, Rare. From the song Dance Again to Look At You Now – these songs in itself were all about revival. And similar was the situation on sets. The singer shared some behind the scenes moments and we love the ‘paw’dorable ones too!

Who doesn’t love the Tiny Selena?

Gomez has time and again shared glimpses of her childhood. A lot of them have also been a part of her promotional strategy. All be it, what matters are those cute moments and we can’t get enough of it till date.

Sleep Unapologetically!

One thing that we most love about Selena Gomez is her unapologetic self. Unlike most celebs, she has come out with sans makeup and looked absolutely gorgeous in the frame. This one remained another glimpse where she and her dog Winnie were enjoying a power nap.

FRIENDS, FIRST!

Selena Gomez has a couple of girlfriends that she’s stuck with for long. The greatest example of her friendship remained when BFF Francia Raisa gave her, her kidney. Julia Michaels remains another example. And Selena hasn’t ever shied away from giving a shout out to her friends time and again.

We wish Selena Gomez a very Happy Birthday! Be as ‘Rare’ as you are, always.

