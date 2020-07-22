WWE superstar Brock Lesnar was last seen in action at Wrestlemania 36 where the ‘beast incarnate’ went one on one with the ‘Scottish psychopath’ Drew McIntyre. The match had Brock tasting defeat from the hands of Drew and losing his prestigious WWE Championship to the latter. However, there had been strong speculations about the former Universal champion making his return at the grandest stage of Summerslam which is to take place later in August.

But now as per the latest reports, Brock Lesnar’s much-awaited return at Summerslam or in WWE Raw may not happen anytime soon.

As per a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has been quoted saying, “Brock Lesnar is indeed not scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2020. They note that the entire purpose of putting Drew McIntyre over so strongly in the WrestleMania 36 match against Brock was because ‘The Beast Incarnate’ isn’t returning to the company anytime soon.”

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman who too has been missing from WWE since Wrestlemania 36.

Meanwhile talking about Drew McIntyre who successfully retained his WWE Championship at recently held PPV Extreme Rules against Dolph Ziggler, the champ will be facing the latter one more time in the next episode of RAW.

There have also been speculations doing rounds about Drew McIntyre Vs Randy Orton being scheduled for Summerslam. However, nothing yet has been made official as of now.

