Alison Brie On Her First Meeting With Dave Franco: “48 Hours Of Dr*gs, S*x & A Lot Of Making Out”

Alison Brie Reveals How She Met and Fell in Love with Dave Franco: It Was ‘a Lot of Making Out’

Alison Brie, who gained fame through series like Community, Mad Men, BoJack Horseman and GLOW, is super excited now. The actress is all set to star in hubby Dave Franco’s directorial debut, The Rental.

The actress opened up about how she met her husband, Dave Franco on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Alison Brie met Dave in 2011. While talking about her upcoming movie The Rental, Brie joked about her first meeting and how they feel in love.

Starting off Alison Brie said, “It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin. I was there with some friends. It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules after we ran into Dave at the airport.”

Alison Brie continued, “The two of them are friends and she had invited him out to dinner with us there. He was sitting next to her across the table and… my friend texts me under the table and was like, ‘You should hook up with Dave’… and I responded with, ‘Yes, please’ with a lot of thumbs up emojis. A very enthusiastic response.”

Brie revealed that Franco’s response too was enthusiastic. The actress added that their friend, Jules, hadn’t told them that their responses had been shared with the other. Laughing Alison Brie said, “It was 48 hours of drugs, sex, a lot of making out.”

Dave Franco, who was then filming a movie first in New York City and later Paris, invited Alison Brie to join him. While in New York, the couple had the “romantic portion of our meeting each other,” as Brie called it with a lot of ‘wining and dining.’ The Glow actress added, “He left a secret note in my sweatshirt on our last day of our trip which read, ‘Come with me to Paris,’”

Alison Brie and Dave Franco got engaged in August 2015 after dating for over three years. They then exchanged vows in March 2017.

The couple is now all set for their first movie together, The Rental. This film also marks Franco’s directorial debut. The movie also stars Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White and Toby Huss.

