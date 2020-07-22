Angelina Jolie is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Along with being an epitome of beauty, she is also known for fantastic acting performances in Hollywood movies like Maleficent, Girl, Interrupted, Salt, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

On Tuesday, Oscar Winner actress was spotted with her 11 years old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in Los Angeles. She was looking absolutely stunning in a black maxi dress along with a grey face mask for protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne was also looking stylish like her mother. She was wearing a grey T-shirt and a pair of black shorts. She was also wearing a face mask and rubber gloves.

Angelina Jolie thon thả xuống phố mua đồ cùng con gái cưng https://t.co/1ZfKZqSNzy pic.twitter.com/TT1YThjgZF — trungtamdaynghetoc (@trungtamdaynghe) July 22, 2020

As they exited the store, they were spotted carrying a dog carrier filled with pet accessories. Angelina Jolie has six children, namely Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox, 11.

According to US Weekly, “Brad is seeing the kids, but everything involved in their process of resolving legal matters between Angelina and Brad, including the courts, is slowed down due to COVID-19. With the pandemic, it has been hard for everyone, including them. The legal process is slowed because of that. They are continuing regular visits, but there has not been a lot of progress in terms of resolving anything”.

Angelina Jolie has always been a fashion icon and always manages to slay in every look, be it red carpet or just the casual ones. What do you think about this? Do let us know!

