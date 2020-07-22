The Kissing Booth 2: Before Sequel, Joey King & Joel Courtney Are Here With A Quirky Recap Of The Part 1

Just another day to go and people can catch-up with The Kissing Booth 2. The first part of this rom-com released in 2018 and received a great response. Starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney, fans are excited to know what happens in their favourite characters’ life further.

Well, if you are planning to watch TKB 2, you need to remember what happened in the first part. But we understand, you may not up to watch the entire movie again. So don’t worry. Your favourite Shelly and Lee are here to the rescue.

The lead stars of The Kissing Booth 2 have shared a lovely video via Netflix about the recap. In this video, the duo shares everything that happened in the 2018 film. The way they tell the story makes you more excited for the sequel. After all, what’s better than having to hear a movie’s story from the actors themselves?

Netflix shared this lovely video and captioned it, “The Kissing Booth Recap 💋here’s everything you need to remember before The Kissing Booth 2 drops on friday 💋 @joeyking @joel_courtney @thekissingboothnetflix”.

Watch the video below:

The Kissing Booth 2 is slated to release on July 24, 2020. The film also stars Molly Ringwald and Taylor Zakhar. Are you excited to watch this romantic drama? Let us know in the comments below.

