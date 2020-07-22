One Direction Fans, Rejoice! Harry Styles, Zayn Malik & Others Are Officially Reuniting For 10th Anniversary & Here's The Announcement!

Who doesn’t love a patch up of good people? But when it’s of a band as amazing as One Direction, fans can’t keep calm. It has been ten years since we were introduced to a talented group of boys. These band included – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne.

These boys of 1D won our hearts with their great vocals, upbeat songs and their charming looks. However, all hearts were broken when they had split a few years ago. The break-up felt personal for fans because they grew up as the band grew. So it was like watching your own world crumble.

Amid all the bad things happening in 2020, the reunion of One Direction is here to cheer you up. Initially, these were just rumours. But it is happening for real. We will get to see Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne win our hearts with their songs ONCE Again. This announcement was made by the band’s official Twitter account. It was after two years, a tweet of them coming together has been posted.

The tweet on One Direction’s official Twitter account reads, “Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D”.

Check out the tweet below:

Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/nwxrm5MSE9 — One Direction (@onedirection) July 22, 2020

It is obviously going to be a virtual reunion. But all the singers have been very discreet about it. So let’s wait till tomorrow to find out what’s the big surprise!

