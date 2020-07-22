Candice Brown's Husband REVEALS The Real Reason Causing Their Split & It's The Kiss With Paul Hollywood

Candice Brown, 35, won the Great British Bake Off in 2016. She got married to her boyfriend Liam Macauley in France in 2018. But shocking news of their split broke down on the internet this week.

When the news of their split was made public, Candice Brown took to Twitter to share her feelings. She wrote, “Think I’m going to eat a lot of biscuits today.” Since then, fans are curious to know what could have gone wrong between the couple that they decided to call it off in less than two years of their marriage.

Think I’m going to eat a lot of biscuits today — Candice Brown (@CandiceBrown) July 20, 2020

Liam Macauley has finally spoken up about his split with Candice Brown. While talking to MailOnline, he revealed that there was nobody else involved. They had just sadly decided that their marriage was not working. But he admitted that the photograph that shows Candice and Bake Off Judge Hollywood sharing an ‘intimate kiss’ had caused tensions in their relationship. The picture was published in The Sun in 2017.

Liam Macauley said, “I’d not long asked Candice to marry me, and I had to read reports that my new fiancee was seen kissing Hollywood and getting close to him. That was just a kiss on her cheek, and there was nothing else to it. But we had only been engaged a few days. It was a lot to have to deal with.”

He added, “Sometimes your mind plays tricks on you. It can tell you you’re no good, that it’s all hopeless. But remember this; you are loved, and important and you bring to this world things no one else can. So hold on.”

