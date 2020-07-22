Pitch Perfect Actress Anna Camp Reveals Got COVID-19 After Going Maskless Once, Read On

Hollywood actress Anna Camp is known for her performances in films like Pitch Perfect, The Most Hated Woman In America along with others. The actress who is also quite famous for her acting stint in TV serials like Perfect Harmony, Good Girls Revolt among various others had a shocking revelation on her Instagram yesterday.

Anna Camp took to her Instagram handle to pen a note where she stated that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently, though she is doing fine now. The actress made it a point to share what she went through and also on how she contracted pandemic.

Anna Camp’s note read, “Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time.”

“People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are.” added the 37-year-old actress.

Anna Camp concluded the note by requesting her followers to wear the mask and to follow safety measures, the actress also made it a point to thank her fans and well-wishers for keeping a check on her health.

“Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️” concluded the actress.