365 Days Star Michele Morrone Is In Dubai Having The TIME Of His Life, Guess How?

Michele Morrone from Italian film 365 Days has managed to impress the people worldwide with his looks. Ever since the film has started streaming on Netflix, it has been seen by a huge number of people. The handsome hunk has become a global heartthrob in no time and his social media popularity is on a continuous rise.

The 365 Days actor recently visited Dubai for the launch of a new app called HalaHi. The UAE based platform enables fans to request personalised video messages and shout-outs to their favourite celebrities.

As Michele visited Dubai, he took to Instagram stories to share several pictures from his trip. Going by the pics, he surely has enjoyed a great time there. From chilling at the Palazzo Versace hotel to going out in a swanky Ferrari, he has been doing it all. The actor also thanked Dubai for its incredible hospitality.

In an Instagram story, Michele Morrone wrote, “the hospitality of the people of dubai is incredible. i have no words. just.. thanks dubai”

As per thenational.ae, HalaHi promises to host actors, athletes, singers and influencers on the platform. Some of the celebrities like actor Luis Guzman, MTV star Farrah Abraham, beauty mogul Mona Kattan, footballer Bobby Duncan have already signed up. Of course, Michele Morrone is also among them.

“It was the perfect time to kick off a new business, a lot of creativity will take over traditional concepts.” said Dr. Sara Al Madani, Emirati entrepreneur and HalaHi CEO while talking about the platform.

Meanwhile, Michele Morrone keeps treating his fans especially female ones with such drool-worthy pictures every now and then.

