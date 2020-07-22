Brian Austin Green recently got divorced from his ex-spouse, Megan Fox but that doesn’t mean he has stopped having fun in life. The actor, rapper and producer recently enjoyed lockdown bliss by going swimming with his four children, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Journey River Green, Noah Shannon Green.

Brian Austin Green took to Instagram and shared pictures of spending quality time with fans and in no time, the pictures went viral.

Sharing his first post, he wrote, “Great day!! :))”

He captioned another post as, “Enjoy your families and be safe :))”

Isn’t that adorable?

Fans totally loved the posts and here’s how they responded.

“You are a true family man. I always enjoy seeing the pictures of you with your children. I love this about you Brian♥️ stay safe….” commented and Instagram user with username, @ladivadelkaraokelaguera.

Another one with username @suzi98babe wrote, “I love seeing you Happy… 💙”

A user with username @t_ash80 in fact asked, “Can I join yours? Lol”

“Such a good dad ❤️” wrote another user with username @tracesa.

Even American actress Taye Hansberry couldn’t stop herself from commenting and wrote, “Beautiful family”

Brian Austin Green confirmed his split with Megan Fox in May this year after a marriage of ten years. Speaking during an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green, he said, “She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her, and I know she’ll always love me. I know that, like, as far as a family, like, what we’ve built, it’s really cool and it’s really special.”

