Stranger Things Fame Millie Bobby Brown Dancing To Adele’s ‘Send My Love’ Is The COLLAB Of Our Dreams!

Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown is a saviour of our weekday blues. The actress has been quite active on social media and comes up with new content every day. From her makeup tutorials to her time with her cute pet – fans love everything she posts! The latest one has an Adele connection and it’s the ‘sweetest devotion.’

Millie seems to have had a fun day out. As things get back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebs have started stepping out too. We recently saw Hailey Bieber on the sets of Miguel’s music video. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were seen walking the London streets too. Brown now becomes the latest Hollywood star to come out of her house.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a super cool avatar of herself on Instagram. The beauty could be seen opting for an all-denim look. She wore a black bralette camisole and paired it up with denim jeans and jacket. A black hat, spectacles completed her look. The Stranger Things actress complimented her attire with minimal jewellery and a furry bag.

One could witness the road in the background. Millie Bobby Brown confirmed that she indeed went out with her Instagram story. She created a fun video lip-syncing to Adele’s song Send My Love (To Your Lover). We wouldn’t shy from accepting that the actress showcased her talented acting skills to the T yet again.

She also confirmed going out to get her nails done. Sharing a picture of her nails, Millie Bobby Brown wrote, “nails did.”

Check out Millie Bobby Brown’s posts below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Millie has quite an exciting lineup. Stranger Things Season 4, Godzilla are amongst her much-hyped projects. She will also be seen in Enola Holmes alongside Henry Cavill.

