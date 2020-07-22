Leslie David Baker, our very own grump uncle Stanley from The Office, has been fighting hard for the show’s spin-off he’s calling as Uncle Stan. He started a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to accumulate funds for the spin-off.

The campaign is soaring high, and just in a week, it has quadrupled its earnings. With some odd $55,000 a week ago in its bank, the campaign now has crossed the $200,000 mark. The total till now, at the time of writing this articles, is around $218,745.

The target of the campaigns is $300,000, which now seems a cakewalk. In just a matter of a couple of days, Leslie David Baker will have funds to start the show. The idea behind the campaign is to accumulate funds for the pilot episode and hoping some streaming platform to back it up ahead.

In his recent conversation with Comicbook, Leslie David Baker opened up about Uncle Stan and said, “Originally Stanley was said to have retired in Florida to carve wooden ducks. Well, we all know that you can’t make a whole life of that and certainly, from 2013 to 2020, he’s been doing woodwork in Florida and listening to old disco music. Well if you know any senior citizens, you know that they have lives. They have love lives, they have business endeavors, they have hobbies, wishes, hopes, dreams, ambitions, things that they want to do now that they are in a position to be able to do that.”

He also added, “Stanley is no exception to that. He has a life, he’s always had a life. He’s multi-dimensional. He’s not just the office curmudgeon. We had an opportunity to see a glimpse into his family relationships while he was at The Office. But as with any other human being, you know that after a person leaves the office at 5:30 in the evening, they go home and they have a whole life that you often aren’t privy to. The original show was just a snapshot into that character and our goal is to expound on that character’s life.”

Well, this a great news for The Office fans! If not the reunion, they should be delighted with a spin-off on Stan, the man.

