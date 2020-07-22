Last year, season 3 of The Crown released and it received a phenomenal response. In the previous season, actress Olivia Colman made an entry as Queen Elizabeth. The 3rd season was hailed for its gripping story, stellar cast and the significant breakthroughs in the life of the royals. By the end of 2020, we will be getting a new and 4th season.

The makers had also announced the 5th season of this popular drama. Fans were expecting it to release in 2021. However, there’s sad news for everyone. As reported by Deadline, the fifth season won’t hit Netflix till 2022.

As per the portal, The Crown 5’s 2022 release date has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. The makers had already decided to take such a long gap after season 4. There was a 2-year gap between season 2 and 3. At that time, Claire Foy was replaced by Olivia Colman in season 3. Similarly, before Imelda Staunton replaces Olivia in season 5, there is a 2-year-gap.

Talking about The Crown 4, Olivia Colman is all set to play Queen Elizabeth again. The series is expected to hit Netflix by the end of 2020. In the fourth season, actress Gillian Anderson will portray Margaret Thatcher. Emma Corrin will play the role of Princess Diana, and John O’Connor will essay Prince Charles.

