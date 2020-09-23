When it comes to show admiration and love, there’s no one who can beat superstar John Cena. Through social media or whichever medium possible, the actor-wrestler shows tons of love for his favourites. Similarly, he has been fond of South Korean Boy band, BTS, from a long time and he has expressed it on several occasions.

Now, there’s an exciting piece of news coming for the fans of both sides. The reason we say this is because both Cena and Korean band to be part of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s episode of 29th September. Time to rejoice, right?

Apparently, as announced by NBC, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be celebrating a BTS week from 28th September to 2nd October. The episodes are said to be wholesome treat with the band delivering performances and having a fun time. And to make the episodes somewhat more interesting, the makers have added a special touch.

The special touch here is, the makers will be gracing several other special guests too and John Cena will be part of 29th September’s episode. He’ll be a lead interview guest for the respective episode. The proclamation of the same has been made by NBC.

Are you excited?

Meanwhile, John Cena is a superhero movie fans, and he has proved it time and again. The actor is all set to make his debut as one in DC’s The Suicide Squad. But looks like he is keen to play a bad guy for Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has shown interest fighting against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Recently Cena expressed interest in playing Sandman. Sandman is one of the most interesting villains or anti-hero in Spider-Man comics. Cena also gave us a glimpse of how he would look as Spidey-s nemesis.

On his Instagram page, John Cena shared a fan art in which he looks every bit powerful as Sandman. The actor didn’t give any caption to the image. But we can’t help but wonder that he is interested in playing the part!

