Dancing With the Stars Season 29: From Mixed Performances To Hilarious Responses By Fans – Here’s How The Premiere Night Went

Dancing With the Stars has returned with its 29th edition. The new season kickstarted on Monday and fans had a fantastic time watching the star-studded episode. From Tyra Banks taking over as host and Derek Hough joined the judges’ panel to an entirely new set of couples dancing – it was a night where lots happened.

Unfortunately, the contestants had to perform to an empty theatre owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The fake cheering was one of the negative points of the night. Contestants watched each other perform from socially distanced spots in the rafters and not from the Sky Box as the previous seasons.

Though the performances on night one of Dancing With the Stars Season 29 weren’t up to mark, some turned out to be very entertaining. AJ McLean received 18 for a Jive performance. Chrishell Stause got 13, and Skai Jackson got 21 for their Tango dances. Jesse Metcalfe did the quickstep and got 18 points.

The other performances on Dancing With the Stars Season 29 got similar responses. Vernon Davis got 17, Nev Schulman received 20, and Monica Aldama earned 19 for their Foxtrot performances. Carole Baskin got an 11 for her Paso Doble performance. Nelly received 16, and Charles Oakley got 12 for Salsa performance. Anne Heche, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Johnny Weir and Justina Machado performed the Cha-Cha on the opening night. They received 18, 20, 18 and 21, respectively.

Check out these tweets to know what fans of the show liked, dislike and enjoyed from the premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 29:

