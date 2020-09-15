Dancing With the Stars Season 29: From Mixed Performances To Hilarious Responses By Fans – Here’s How The Premiere Night Went

Dancing With the Stars has returned with its 29th edition. The new season kickstarted on Monday and fans had a fantastic time watching the star-studded episode. From Tyra Banks taking over as host and Derek Hough joined the judges’ panel to an entirely new set of couples dancing – it was a night where lots happened.
Unfortunately, the contestants had to perform to an empty theatre owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The fake cheering was one of the negative points of the night. Contestants watched each other perform from socially distanced spots in the rafters and not from the Sky Box as the previous seasons.
Though the performances on night one of Dancing With the Stars Season 29 weren’t up to mark, some turned out to be very entertaining. AJ McLean received 18 for a Jive performance. Chrishell Stause got 13, and Skai Jackson got 21 for their Tango dances. Jesse Metcalfe did the quickstep and got 18 points.
The other performances on Dancing With the Stars Season 29 got similar responses. Vernon Davis got 17, Nev Schulman received 20, and Monica Aldama earned 19 for their Foxtrot performances. Carole Baskin got an 11 for her Paso Doble performance. Nelly received 16, and Charles Oakley got 12 for Salsa performance. Anne Heche, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Johnny Weir and Justina Machado performed the Cha-Cha on the opening night. They received 18, 20, 18 and 21, respectively.
Check out these tweets to know what fans of the show liked, dislike and enjoyed from the premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 29:
Great first dance @kaitlynbristowe you effin crushed it!!!! #dwts
— Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) September 15, 2020
You both did amazing! The first dance is one of the most challenging. Proud of you @aj_mclean! #TeamPrettyMessedUp #DWTS https://t.co/kDCjEQBHsy
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 15, 2020
Nelly going on Dancing With The Stars and doing a dance to his own song is honestly iconic.
That energy >>> pic.twitter.com/mKe1FRvSxE
— brittany (@mogirlprobs) September 15, 2020
#DWTS winners tonight:
-Casting team: so many surprisingly good dancers!
-Costume designers: outfits were 👌🏻
-Derek Hough as a judge: so pleasant while giving constructive criticism
-Pasha’s pants👇🏻: amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/iQ2ormJ1Bf
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 15, 2020
I love you @derekhough! Best critique of the night 🤣 #dwts @carole_baskin @derekhough pic.twitter.com/sVDsedvCm7
— Desiree Murphy (@desireemurphy_) September 15, 2020
Carol Baskin cheering on every contestant makes her the Taylor-Swift-at-the-Grammys of #DWTS
— Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) September 15, 2020
No one would have known you lost an earring until you brought attention to it. Fashion ain’t that serious on this show. (Except for the costumes) But it’s not about the host. I like Tyra in general, but its an awkward fit, maybe it will improve? #dwts
— Cari (@nategrrl) September 15, 2020
In my opinion Tyra banks is a terrible fit to be a cheery uplifting and optimistic host for #DWTS her facial expressions told us what she was actually thinking while reading her lines poorly and it wasn’t pretty. Definitely didn’t feel the chemistry #BringBackTom
— Tanya Curran (Hubley) (@TanyaHubley) September 15, 2020
Share with us in the comments whose performance did you love from Dancing With the Stars Season 29.
