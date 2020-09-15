Will Smith-Tommy Lee Jones’ Men In Black is one of the most loved sci-fi films of all time. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the film was way ahead of its time owing to its concept and visual effects.

Upon its release in 1997, the film enjoyed positive reviews from critics. Even the ticket paying audience loved sci-fi comedy. Made at an estimated budget of $90 million, the film made a collection of $589 million globally. Surprisingly, it even had its far-reaching effects on the sale of the Ray-Ban brand.

Yes, you read that right! The glasses rocked by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones became a sensation post Men In Black’s release. In the film, the duo donned the Predator 2 glasses, and its sale increased by almost three times. As officially stated by Ray-Ban, the company had initially enjoyed a sale of $1.6 million, which took a considerable leap and reached $5 million. Amazing, isn’t it?

Post Men In Black’s success, the film paved the way for the franchise. It was followed by Men in Black II (2002) and Men in Black 3 (2012); a spin-off film, Men in Black: International (2019).

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth who played a lead in Men in Black: International, had admitted of getting stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones back to MIB universe, and said they might team up in the future.

Hemsworth took forward the story of MIB agents with the 2019 release. The first instalment came out in 1997 with actors Smith and Lee Jones in the lead. It got immense love over the years because of its storyline, action, drama and emotion, all laced with humour.

