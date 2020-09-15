Avengers: Endgame Is Above All Bollywood Films In Fastest 200 Cr Feat, Baahubali 2 Is At The TOP

Avengers: Endgame created a rage globally upon its arrival in 2019. In Asian markets, the film performed beyond the expectations. Here, in India, the Endgame reached 200 crore club much faster than Bollywood films. Could you believe that?

Our today’s box office piece is specially dedicated to Endgame’s performance at the Indian box office. Today, we’ll be taking a look at the films who were the fastest to hit the double century. The list is inclusive of all languages’ collections. The most impressive part is, the Russo brothers directorial sits with an all-time biggie like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the list.

Without wasting much time, let’s take a look:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Undoubtedly, this Prabhas starrer is toping every single box office feat in India. It opened with a number of 121 crores and added another 90 crores on day 2. It crossed 200 crores in mere 2 days by summing up at 211 crores.

Saaho

Another Prabhas’ film on the list! Despite mixed reviews, the film left an impact at the domestic box office. After an opening of 88 crores, the action thriller added 55.10 crores, 56.78 crores and 28.80 crores on day 2, day 3 and day 4, respectively. It made 228.68 crores in 4 days.

2.0

This extravaganza affair featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar brought Diwali fireworks in India. It too crossed 200 crore mark in just 4 days. It took an opening of 60 crores, followed by 38 crores on day 2, 51 crores on day 3 and 66 crores on day 4. It made a sum of 215 crores in 4 days.

Avengers: Endgame

This Hollywood biggie makes its place at 4th position by crossing 200 crore mark in 5 days. It’s ahead of Bollywood films like Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and others, who took 7 or more days to hit the mark. After an opening of 53.60 crores, Endgame made 52.20 crores on day 2, 52.85 crores on day 3, 31.05 crores on day 4 and 26.10 crores on day 5. It ended up collecting 215.80 crores in 5 days at the Indian box office.

Must Read: The New Mutants Box Office (Worldwide): Heading Towards The $30 Million Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube