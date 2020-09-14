Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet may have faced a huge resistance at the box office due to worldwide coronavirus pandemic, but it has still managed to save some grace. The film which started off by releasing in some international markets last month released in the US cinemas as well in early September. Along with the US, it also released in China which contributed well.

Tenet fans can feel some joy as the film has now crossed $200 million mark worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo, the sci-fi has done a total business of $29.5 million at the US box office so far. The film in its second weekend did a business of $6.7 million from 2,810 theatres which were around 67% drop compared to 1st weekend. The collections in the US have been far below the expectations but that’s because the country has been badly affected by the pandemic.

The good thing is that it has added 177.5 million from international markets thus taking the worldwide total to $207 million so far. Some of the major international contributors are China, UK, Russia, South Korea and others. Have a look at the country-wise business of Tenet below:

China – $50.8 million

The US – $29.5 million

United Kingdon – $13.3 million

France – $13.2 million

Germany – $11.4 million

Russia – $5.7 million

South Korea – $5.1 million

With no major lined up for near-future release, Tenet can hope to continue catering the audience steadily on low levels which will mean it can soon touch $300 million mark. Also, some major markets like India are yet to release the film and once it releases here, the producers can expect a boost.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in lead.

