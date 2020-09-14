While reigning the music arena on one hand; Lady Gaga has showcased her highly impressive acting chops on the other. As she enjoys the success of her new album and the VMA victory, the latest reports suggest that she might enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pinch yourself, you aren’t dreaming, this might just happen for real, and the buzz is strong. Scroll below to know more about the same.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding faster than expected and we get to hear new casting coups almost every day. After yesterday’s revelation about Harry Styles being finalised for a top-secret part, today it’s Gaga update. As per reports, the Shallow singer is approached to play Emma Frost in an upcoming X-Men movie.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Marvel is trying to rope in Lady Gaga to take over the character that has not been explored to its full capacity. Emma Frost was last played by January Jones.

Meanwhile, the news has already left Lady Gaga fans excited who have flooded Twitter with reactions. A twitter user wrote, “Lady Gaga is now getting asked to play Emma Frost in a Marvel movie, while she is already in talks to play the Gucci movie. I’m so proud that Gaga is getting recognition as an actress and is being taken seriously. Not everyone can have their A Star Is Born moment.”

Another wrote, “Today is a nice day because it’s sunny, nice temperature and oh yeah LADY GAGA MIGHT BE PLAYING EMMA FROST IN A NEW X-MEN MOVIE!!!!! There is a go, and she is kind”.

While there is still no confirmation from either side, the buzz is strong and enough to have us excited. What do you have to say about Lady Gaga playing Emma Frost? Let us know in the comments section, we are all ears.

