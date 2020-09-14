The trailer of Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ has just been released by Netflix. The film, based on a true story, follows the trials of seven people following peaceful protests that turned violent at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin. The cast also includes Kelvin Harrison Jr, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton and John Carroll Lynch.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the trailer of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ follows the trail of Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale. They organize protest marches at the Democratic convention. The peaceful protests turn violent with the police and the National Guard. The four organizers were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, and the trial lasted four-and-a-half months.

The trailer is beautifully woven with pieces of the encounter that made history. Sorkin has written it in his style and succeeded in painting a tense portrait of clash.

The trailer of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ has received mixed responses on social media. Check out what netizens have to say about it. One Twitter user wrote, “Holy shit! That movie, trial of the Chicago 7!! That is the first thing I’ve seen that I got truly jacked up for that wasn’t football related!” Another wrote, “Doesn’t look like big awards contender tbh. Very pedestrian. I can see it following the footsteps of Molly’s Game and getting just screenplay nom. The early release also suggest its likely not top priority for Netflix.”

If you go on Netflix you can watch the Trial of the Chicago 7 teaser — The Oscar Expert (@expert_oscar) September 13, 2020 Holy shit! That movie, trial of the Chicago 7!! That is the first thing I’ve seen that I got truly jacked up for that wasn’t football related! — Where’sTacoWallace? (@CheezieBreezie) September 14, 2020 I JUST WATCHED THE TRAILER FOR TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 I NEED A MOMENT. — zoe (@firstcows) September 13, 2020 @SachaBaronCohen I know there’s no way you will ever see this, however if you would consider being on the podcast, would be an honor. Love your work, would really like to talk about “The Trial of The Chicago 7”, I think it could win you an Oscar if not more. Please consider? — TheeJonDPodcast (@JonPodcast) September 14, 2020 the trial of the chicago 7 actually looks so good — jordan (@ahiddenIife) September 14, 2020 At very end, the protagonist makes a very beautiful & powerful dialogue i.e., relevant today: “I have never been on trial for my thoughts before”. The Trial of the Chicago 7 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix Film https://t.co/LOICOSi5M8 via @YouTube#IStandWithUmarKhalid — Haneaeceae محمد حنیف خان (@Haneaeceae) September 14, 2020

Paramount Pictures originally planned to premiere ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ in limited theatres on September 25, 2020. They then planned to release it in more theatres on October 16, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the theatrical plans have been shelved. And then, Netflix acquired the global rights for the film and are releasing it on October 16.

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ also stars Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Noah Robbins, Danny Flaherty, Ben Shenkman and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Actors Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall and C.J. Wilson are also part of the cast.

Must Read: The Prom: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Film Gets A Release Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube