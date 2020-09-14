Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix film The Prom finally has a release date. The director took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the release date of his next film, which is an adaptation of Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin‘s 2018 musical of the same name.

Ryan’s The Prom is one of the numerous projects released through his massive five-year Netflix deal. He is also set to helm projects like The Politician Season 2, Hollywood, Ratched, and The Boys in the Band as part of the deal. Reportedly, the deal is estimated to be worth up to $300 million.

The director on Sunday shared a post with a neon sign highlighting its cast, including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington. He captioned the post, “On December 11, let Netflix take you to the Prom you didn’t get this year.”

Take a look at Ryan Murphy’s post:

The Prom, which was a Broadway play debuted in 2018, tells the story of four Broadway actors who visit an Indiana town to help out a lesbian student barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. The show received a nomination for six Tony Awards, including best musical, original score, and lead actor and lead actress in a musical.

Earlier reports revealed that the production on “The Prom” was temporarily shut down due to coronavirus pandemic. Now a quick bit of shooting in Los Angeles has begun while the city still struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

Back in April, Ryan Murphy revealed to Collider that he had wrapped up the movie musical but there was still some second unit pickup worked needed during the summer months. The arrival of the poster and confirmation of the release date comes as exciting news for fans as they expect the film The Prom to brighten up their holiday movie season.

