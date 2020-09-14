It was recently when Malcolm & Marie, a film starring the ethereal Zendaya and dapper John David Washington made headlines for all the right reasons. As we speak, there is yet another reason for the fans of the two and this unique project to celebrate. As per reports, streaming giant Netflix has acquired the rights of the pandemic-era movie for a whopping amount. Read on to know more.

Helmed by Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie is one of its kind projects. The film was shot amid the pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Shot in complete black & white the shoot of the film took place between June 17 and July 2 in Carmel, California. All the necessary precautions were taken, and the film was shot at a single location.

It turns out that the film starring Zendaya and John David Washington has found a platform. And not just any but Netflix, who have paid a whopping $30 Million to acquire the rights.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Levison said, “I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my Euphoria family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together, and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix, which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

For the unversed, some of the proceeding from the deal between Netflix and makers of Zendaya and John David Washington starrer will be given to Feeding America. Malcolm & Marie is produced by Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson. Whereas Zendaya, Washington, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert and Scott Mescudi, have been credited as the executive producers.

How excited are you for Malcolm & Marie? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Scott Evans’ Reaction To Chris Evans’ N*de Pic Leak Is Every Younger Brother Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube