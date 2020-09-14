Will Smith Turns Airbnb Host, List The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion For Rent

Will Smith’s career took a change for the better after his performance in the 1990 to 1996 NBC sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now the actor has turned Airbnb host and is offering fans a chance to book a stay at the famous mansion in Brentwood, California.

Will introduced himself to potential renters and said he is working with the mansion’s owners, who have allowed him to list the place on Airbnb. For the unversed, Smith announced a dramatic reboot of the series last week.

Will Smith took to instagram and posted, “YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th”

In his description, Will Smith wrote, “It’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself – but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

Will Smith continued, “Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career. It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all guests who will request a booking must be Los Angeles County residents. They must also currently live in the same household to minimize risk stated the Airbnb listing. Smith informed potential renters that he would not be at the location when it’s rented out. His music collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff and a socially distanced mansion concierge will greet guests virtually upon arrival.

The stay includes a king-sized bed in Will Smith’s bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area and outdoor lounge. Overnight bookings cost $30 and are available for five specific days – October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14. Booking opens on September 29.

