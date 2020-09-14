The Flash: Not Henry Cavill, But THIS Actor To Play Superman?

Superman is the hero to get the ball rolling in the DC Extended Universe. Henry Cavill has been playing the role of the Krypton’s favourite son in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League. However, it seems another actor is going to make a cameo in The Flash.

While there were several actors in the past had played the role of Superman, but Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns has played an important role in in the DC Extended Universe. Brandon Routh played the role of Superman in the film. While movie performed well at the box office, Warner Bros. was disappointed by the international box office. It was then the company decided to launch a new cinematic era for the character.

Although Henry Cavill has been playing the role of Superman, now it seems Brandon Routh may be reprising the role in the upcoming film The Flash. According to We Got This Covered, the 40-year-old actor is in talks to play the role once again. Sources have confirmed the publication that the actor is in talks to reprise the role in The Flash.

Earlier, the actor had returned to the world of DC in Legends of Tomorrow and had appeared again as the Kingdom Come version of Superman in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event.

As per previous reports, Ezra Miller’s The Flash will be a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint comic, which dealt heavily with time travel and the multiverse. Barry Allen, according to the story, will be travelling back in time to save his mother. Moreover, it seems he’ll run into Michael Keaton’s Batman in the big-screen version as well.

Making The Flash movie a centrepiece in the DCEU comes as both a surprise and an exciting prospect. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

