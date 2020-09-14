The New Mutants Box Office (Worldwide): Heading Towards The $30 Million Mark

The New Mutants has performed very poorly but is continuing to collect in the 3rd week. The film is taking benefit of the lack of options which means the audience is still coming in to watch it in cinemas.

The latest instalment of X-Men franchise did a business of $2.05 million in its 3rd weekend in the US. The film collected $600k on 3rd Friday, $925k on Saturday and $525k on Sunday which was much better compared to the business it did in the weekdays of the second week. Though the numbers were much less than those of 2nd weekend and even Monday (Labor Day). There was also a slight drop in the number of theatres this weekend. Compared to 2,754 earlier, the film was screened in 2,704 theatres this weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, The New Mutants has done a total business of $15.29 million in the US so far. Adding another $14 million from the international markets, it’s worldwide total becomes $29.29 million. The collections are likely to touch $30 million worldwide mark very soon.

What are your thoughts on the collections of The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments section.

The New Mutants is the latest X-Men spin-off and is based on the comic-book series. It follows 5 young mutants trapped in a secret facility against their will. Josh Boone has directed the film which stars Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton in lead along with others.

The film released at the box office on Aug 28 after a long wait. Stay Tuned for more box office-related updates.

Must Read: Tenet Box Office (Worldwide): China Contributes Best As Christopher Nolan’s Film Breaches The $200 Mn Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube