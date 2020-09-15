Britney Spears' Killer Dance Moves In Black Outfit Will Make You Go Weak At The Knees!





Britney Spears is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing her amazing photos and videos with her 26.3 million followers on Instagram. The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer on Monday made fans go weak in their knees by sharing a sensual dance video on Instagram.

Everyone is aware that Britney attempted to remove her father Jamie from her conservatorship last month. But her request was denied, with a judge extending it until February next year.

With the ongoing legal battle, Britney Spears’ fans thought that she might not be feeling great mentally. But her recent dance video is an answer to all such ideas. The singer took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a dance video with the caption, “Ok …this is my next project “Just a Touch of Red “…. get it… RED ROSE 🌹😜 ??? Ps way more of RED to COME … my hair will get a little wilder and my body a little sweatier ❤️💋💄 !!!” Have a look at the video by yourself.

Isn’t her sensual steps giving you chills in your spine? The pop star is looking absolutely stunning in her black outfit and killer abs. But it seems that fans still think that she isn’t doing well. One Instagram user commented on Britney Spears’ post, “You’re either losing your mind or being controlled I can’t tell at this point.”

Another user commented, “This is chilling. I feel like I’m watching someone go through something horrible and I can do nothing to help.” The third comment reads, “Omg red means danger, and she said red three times. Guys what can we do to help?”

Well, What’s your take on Britney Spears’ dance moves? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

