Ant-Man 3 SUIT-UP! Paul Rudd ‘Scott Lang’ & Evangeline Lilly ‘Hope Van Dyne’ To Get New Costumes?

Here is a piece of exciting news for Marvel fans. Ant-Man 3 will be a different experience for you as there are reports that Ant-Man and Wasp will receive new costumes in the upcoming film.

Well, there isn’t an official announcement on Ant-Man 3’s release date, but reports are claiming that movie is scheduled for a 2022 release. Excited? Read on the full story.

One of the primary reasons for people’s excitement is what Peyton Reed mentioned in a SiriusXM interview. He said that he will be working alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, who will be re-joining Ant-Man 3 as Scott Lang and Hope Pym, respectively. Reed has also stated in the past that the third film of Ant-Man will spend more time in the Quantum Realm, which is a dimension where the rules of space and time are suspended.

According to Comicbook, There are chances that Marvel is giving Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne new looks in its upcoming third Ant-Man movie. Andy Park, head of Marvel’s visual development, recently came live on Instagram to answer questions from fans. During the session, a fan asked him about the suits of Ant-Man and Wasp. To which, Park replied, “I can’t talk spoilery things, but most movies have new costumes.”

However, Park didn’t say anything more than this, but this hint is enough for fans to raise their excitement level. How excited are you to see Ant-Man and Wasp in new costumes? Do let us know through your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Two Years Of Married Bliss Under The Sun!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube