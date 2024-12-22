In 2020, CW fans were left scratching their heads when Ruby Rose announced she was stepping away from her lead role in Batwoman. Yes, Batwoman—as in the titular superhero she brought to life. The news dropped right after the season 1 finale, leaving viewers wondering why Ruby would abandon the cape and cowl just as Gotham’s story was heating up?

The answer was more straightforward—and messier—than expected. According to reports from Variety, it wasn’t health concerns (despite Ruby’s previous back injury) or online harassment (she’d already weathered that storm as a lesbian actress portraying a lesbian superhero). Instead, it all boiled down to this: the grueling schedule.

As the lead in a CW series, Ruby Rose faced long hours, which apparently created “friction on set.” Tack on the fact that Batwoman season 1 had a whopping 20 episodes, with many late-night shoots, and it’s easy to see why the situation could feel too much. Still, skeptics raised eyebrows. Extended hours are par for the course in TV, especially for leads. If everyone else managed, why not Ruby? Maybe there was more to the story than we’ll ever know.

What we do know is this: her sudden departure sent shockwaves through the show. Recasting a lead is no small feat, but the Batwoman team had no choice. Showrunners quickly confirmed they would search for another LGBTQ actress to step into the role of Kate Kane, a decision aligned with their commitment to representation. They kept it classy, even under pressure to fill such big boots (or should we say, bat boots?).

For fans, it wasn’t just about losing a star but about the ripple effect on Gotham itself. Batwoman had already seen ups and downs in its debut season. But even with its uneven start, the show gained momentum, largely thanks to Rachel Skarsten’s stellar turn as the season’s main villain, Alice. Many felt that Ruby Rose‘s Kate Kane, while serviceable, lacked the spark to elevate the series.

Ruby’s exit, though shocking, left room for reinvention. A new actress meant new energy and a chance to push Batwoman forward. As for Ruby, her next steps were a question mark at the time. Fans knew her from roles in Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2, and xXx: Return of Xander Cage, so action was clearly her vibe. But Gotham’s nights proved too long for her liking.

Looking back, Ruby’s exit from Batwoman feels like one of those pivotal superhero moments—one decision that changes everything. For the show, it meant a fresh start. For Gotham’s fans? It’s a cliffhanger of crazy proportions. Ruby Rose may have walked away from the Bat but left a lasting mark on Gotham’s legacy. Who knew that putting down the cape could be just as dramatic as picking it up?

