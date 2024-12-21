The xXx franchise has always been known for its high-octane action and outrageous stunts, with Vin Diesel front and center as the legendary Xander Cage. The original film in 2002 was a box office sensation, raking in $277 million worldwide. But after Diesel skipped out on the sequel, xXx: State of the Union (replacing him with Ice Cube), the franchise took a nosedive with a much lower $71 million gross.

Fast forward to 2017, Diesel made a significant return in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and the film earned a solid $346 million. Naturally, fans were buzzing about xXx 4, but now there’s a bit of a disappointing update from one of the franchise stars.

Ruby Rose Share xXx 4 Return Update

It’s been over seven years since xXx: Return of Xander Cage made its epic comeback, and fans have been patiently waiting for xXx 4 to hit the big screen. However, Ruby Rose, who starred in the franchise, gave a pretty disappointing update about the sequel.

In an exclusive chat with ScreenRant ahead of the release of her new movie Dirty Angels, Rose confessed that there’s no new news on xXx 4.

She said, “I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t heard anything since 1974 (laughs). No, I don’t know. I hope so because I would love to work with that cast and crew again. [They’re] incredible people. I think Vin’s busy doing lots of Fast and The Furious 312, and I don’t know, but that would be; that was another entertaining mission movie. It might’ve been my only other real mission movie, but it’s very different tonally than Dirty Angels. Dirty Angels is a much more serious film.”

Will Xander Cage 4 Happen?

Back in 2023, Vin Diesel sparked fresh hopes for xXx 4 when he shared a photo with co-star Deepika Padukone, reminiscing about their time working together and hinting at a potential return to the franchise. The post, filled with nostalgia and a hopeful caption, seemed like a teaser for an upcoming announcement.

However, no sequel news has followed, leading many to believe Diesel’s words were more about personal reflection than an actual update. As his co-star Ruby Rose pointed out, Diesel’s schedule is jam-packed with Fast & Furious commitments and the Riddick franchise, leaving xXx on the back burner for now.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Superman: Teaser Trailer Of DCU’s Biggie Starts Its Record-Breaking Spree, Beats Avengers: Infinity War’s 230 Million Views In 24 Hours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News