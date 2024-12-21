The Superman trailer has arrived, and let’s say it doesn’t hold back on the drama. Right out of the gate, we see David Corenswet’s Kal-El doing the unthinkable, bleeding. Yep, Superman, the guy we thought was invincible, crash-lands in the dirt, looking shockingly human. But don’t worry, this isn’t all gloom and doom because Krypto the Superdog is ready to save the day (or offer emotional support).

Well, James Gunn is setting up a heartfelt DCU that’s as heart-pounding as it is, and this opening moment has fans buzzing about what’s next for the Man of Steel.

James Gunn Explains David Corenswet’s Bleeding In Superman Trailer

At a recent press event for the Superman trailer, James Gunn got honest about that jaw-dropping opening scene where Superman is battered and bleeding. According to Gunn, this isn’t just about making the Man of Steel look vulnerable; it’s a metaphor.

Gunn’s message? He shared with ScreenRant, “We have a battered Superman initially. That is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs and their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.”

James Gunn’s Superman Focuses On Superhero’s Kindness

James Gunn’s vision for Superman is about breaking away from typical superhero narratives. In his chat with Variety, he explained that the movie highlights his kindness and humanity instead of making Superman’s immense strength the focal point.

Gunn described this approach as a moral choice, steering clear of what he calls a “fascistic power fantasy,” a depiction of unchecked power that could feel oppressive rather than inspiring. By focusing on Superman’s compassion, Gunn aims to create a story that feels uplifting and relatable. He wants audiences to connect with a hero who embodies kindness, proving that true strength lies in character, not just superhuman abilities.

