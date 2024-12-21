Superman’s teaser trailer has finally been released, and it has set a new record for views across platforms. It has beaten the views of Avengers: Infinity War and The Lion King to achieve this amazing feat. This will be James Gunn’s first film in the new DC Universe after becoming the co-head. David Corenswet replaced Henry Cavill as the new Clark Kent, aka Kal El. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has been the talking point since its announcement, instead from before that, since Henry Cavill was not brought back to the DC Universe after Gunn and Peter Safran became the new heads. Gunn and the lead actor have faced much backlash and criticism on social media, especially from Cavill fans.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, James Gunn directed Superman’s teaser trailer, which garnered a whopping 250 million views globally across all channels and platforms in just 24 hours. It is the #5 biggest 24-hour debut of all time for a movie trailer of any studio. The top-10 list has been given below. Meanwhile, the report further stated that this teaser trailer has also beaten Moana 2’s 179 million and Inside Out 2’s 157 million in 24 hours.

Its teaser trailer has also become the most-watched ever for DC and also for any WB trailers ever released. The trade analyst believes that if the film’s marketing is done right, then it has the potential to be a huge box office success like all the others in the top 10 below-

Deadpool & Wolverine – 365 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – 355.5 million Avengers: Endgame teaser trailer – 289 million Avengers: Endgame first trailer – 268 million Superman – 250 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – 238 million Avengers: Infinity War teaser trailer – 230 million The Lion King – 224.6 million Thor Love and Thunder – 209 million IT – 197 million

The netizens are also hopeful about this James Gunn directorial as one user wrote, “Superman has genuine hype now all over the globe… Hope the movie carries the aura to become a global phenomenon coming july and bring back the lost glory of dc.”

Another said, “The hype is insanee.”

Followed by, “They need to do the right moves now and continue with this campaign until the release.”

“We are so Hype,” wrote one user.

And, “This fact that SUPERMAN teaser made more views than THE BATMAN and INFINITY WAR is something insane…”

More about the film –

Superman will be the first film in the new DCU and reboot of the Superman film series. It has been written and directed by James Gunn. It will feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

It is scheduled to be released on July 11.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office (North America): Earns An Unsatisfactory $3.3M From Thursday Previews, To Underperform During The Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News