Drama, romance, surprises: General Hospital has kept all of them up their sleeve for the final few days of 2024. The soap opera has witnessed some shocking moments since the last couple of months now. Be it Sam McCall or Dex Heller’s controversial deaths and the exits of their actors. Fans were absolutely not happy with the unnecessary loss of these loved characters.

Regardless, the show must go on. Here’s a brief about what storylines to expect from the coming week as well as an update on which days a new episode of GH would not feature. Here’s everything we know about it.

General Hospital Weekly Spoilers

Monday, December 23

“Anna gets a holiday surprise,” and “Laura counts her blessings.” What happy moments do both of them have in store? Since Lucky and Lulu are in Port Charles, Laura is bound to be ecstatic about some family time. But when “Lulu makes a promise,” who could be the mystery person? On the other hand, “Liz and Lucky reminisce” about some good old days. What memories will they recall during this festive time? Not everything is sweet and syrupy during this time of the year, though. Sonny and Brennan are all set to clash about something. What could the reason possibly be?

Tuesday, December 24

On Tuesday, there won’t be a new episode. Instead, an old episode, one that aired not so long ago in May, will be broadcast on Christmas Eve day. If you’re interested in watching the rerun, the May 21 episode will be on air.

Wednesday, December 25

On Wednesday and the jolly day of Christmas, Port Charles will not be visiting your television screens. General Hospital is being preempted for sports news and so you can spend some much-needed family time.

Thursday, December 26

Just because Christmas is behind us and there’s New Year to look forward to doesn’t mean the General Hospital characters get a reprieve. Dante is about to get some alarming news. What could it possibly be about? On the other hand, there’s also some reminiscing in store as Laura and Sonny get together and chat about their longtime friendship. Meanwhile, Michael will be venting out to Jason and newly-married Brook Lynn and Chase sit down and strategize together. What plan do the two have up their sleeves?

Friday, December 27

The last episode of the week features Jason stunning Anna. Fans of Liz and Jason might not be too happy if he kisses Anna again. Michael, on the other hand, is looking for some advice. Who will he turn to for some much needed help? Trina assists Kai and as they come closer, is there a potential romance on the horizon? There definitely seem to be a lot of hints with their growing proximity and friendship. Alexis has had quite a lot on her plate but fate is not done with her as she is in for yet another shocker. Lastly, when Brennan makes a request, who could it be about? Watch GH to find out.

