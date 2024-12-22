Nicole Richie is reflecting on her infamous feud with best friend Paris Hilton, which captured public attention and wasn’t exactly her finest hour. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Richie admitted that the fallout was not one of her best moments. However, she assured her fans that her relationship with Hilton had significantly improved. The assurance showed that even the most publicized friendships can return to solid ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie)

Nicole Ritchie Speaks On The Bond She Shares With Paris Hilton

“Paris and I have more of a sisterhood than I would say, a standard friendship,” Richie explained. “We’ve been in each other’s lives for as long as I can remember, since we were 2. So this is just, it’s life.” Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton, both 43, once famously fell out while filming The Simple Life in 2005, leaving fans heartbroken over their seemingly unbreakable bond.

Richie reflected on the past fallout, explaining that a specific incident didn’t cause the rift. Instead, she noted that they lacked the communication skills to address and resolve any misunderstandings or rumors effectively at the time.

She felt “sad” when recalling their fallout but acknowledged that it ultimately taught her valuable lessons in effective communication. Fast forward to today, and the dynamic duo is back again for a new Peacock series aptly titled Paris & Nicole: The Encore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie)

Paris Hilton Also Shed Light On Her Friendship With Nicole Ritchie

Hilton expressed deep gratitude for their lifelong connection, describing their friendship as a rare, enduring bond stronger than many long-term relationships. Their reunion promises to bring nostalgia and excitement to fans who have followed their journey.

The 43-year-old said, “I’m just so proud of how much we’ve grown and just all the experiences that we’ve been through in life. It made us these really incredibly strong, resilient and amazing women, and I’m really proud of us.”

“Back then, the media was just so toxic and they loved starting feuds between people because, obviously, that sold tabloids,” Hilton claimed. “So it was mostly the media just spinning things and creating drama that didn’t exist, which was normal in the 2000s. They did it with everyone.”

Their comments come just days after they opened up about their 2005 feud during a joint interview with host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Heat Between Paris Hilton & Nicole Ritchie

The Simple Life debuted in 2003, showcasing young socialites as they tackled physically demanding and mentally challenging jobs. Three seasons into the groundbreaking reality show, rumors of a feud began when Paris Hilton suggested that Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, might replace Nicole Richie.

“Kim is hysterical and crazy fun, and I love that about her,” she said at the time. “Nicole and I have been best friends since we were babies, and I love her, but I want to do what’s best for the show.” Paris Hilton confirmed just days after the rumors surfaced that she and Nicole Richie were no longer friends, a fallout so serious that they filmed Season 4 of The Simple Life separately.

While some sources suggested Richie was jealous of Hilton, others believed she had simply outgrown their friendship. Despite the tension, the pair reconciled in September 2006 when the Hilton reached out to Richie on her 25th birthday, beginning the healing of their once-strained relationship.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Was Millie Bobby Brown’s Emotional Breakdown In Stranger Things Unscripted? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News